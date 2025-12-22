SVP Sells 4,945 Skyworks Solutions Shares Worth $308,000

Key Points

The sale represented about 20% of Robert John Terry's holdings.

Terry made three open-market sales over the past year.

On November 19, 2025, Robert John Terry, SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), reported the sale of 4,945 shares in multiple open-market transactions, as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 4,945 Transaction value ~$308,000 Post-transaction shares 19,824 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$1.2 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($62.28); post-transaction value based on Nov. 19, 2025 market close ($62.28).

Key questions

How significant was this sale relative to Robert John Terry’s direct holdings?

This transaction represented 19.96% of Terry's direct shareholdings immediately prior to the sale, reducing his ownership from 24,769 to 19,824 shares. This is consistent with his median sell size over the past year.

This transaction represented 19.96% of Terry’s direct shareholdings immediately prior to the sale, reducing his ownership from 24,769 to 19,824 shares. This is consistent with his median sell size over the past year. Does this sale align with Terry’s historical trading patterns?

In the past year, Terry has made three open-market sales, each accounting for a substantial proportion of his remaining capacity, as his direct holdings have declined by 49.2% since November of last year. The current sale matches the recent median of 4,945 shares per trade.

In the past year, Terry has made three open-market sales, each accounting for a substantial proportion of his remaining capacity, as his direct holdings have declined by 49.2% since November of last year. The current sale matches the recent median of 4,945 shares per trade. How does the transaction value compare to current and historical stock prices?

The weighted average sale price was $62.28, just below the market close of $62.59 on November 19, 2025, and 1.2% lower than the current price of $63.05 as of November 24, 2025. Over the preceding twelve months, shares have declined 24.69% on a total return basis.

The weighted average sale price was $62.28, just below the market close of $62.59 on November 19, 2025, and 1.2% lower than the current price of $63.05 as of November 24, 2025. Over the preceding twelve months, shares have declined 24.69% on a total return basis. What is Terry’s remaining exposure to Skyworks Solutions after this transaction?

Post-transaction, Terry retains direct ownership of 19,824 shares, valued at approximately $1.2 million as of November 19, 2025.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 11/19/2025) $62.59 Market capitalization $9.31 billion Revenue (TTM) $4.09 billion 1-year price change -25.10%

* 1-year price change calculated using November 19, 2025 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers a broad portfolio of semiconductor products, including amplifiers, filters, front-end modules, and analog system-on-chip solutions.

Generates revenue by designing, manufacturing, and selling proprietary semiconductor components to a diversified set of end-markets.

Serves customers across the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, and wearable device markets.

Skyworks Solutions operates at scale with over 10,000 employees and a global footprint in the semiconductor industry. The company leverages proprietary technology and an extensive product portfolio to address high-growth connectivity and communications markets. Its strategic focus on diversified end-markets and integrated solutions positions Skyworks as a key supplier to leading OEMs and infrastructure providers worldwide.

Foolish take

As previously mentioned, Robert John Terry’s sale of Skyworks stock coincides with numerous sales transactions among executives at the company. Although Terry chose to retain a significant number of shares, the size of the transaction relative to his position may point to concerns.

The challenge investors face is determining whether the issue is related to the company or the industry in general. The state of the stock may point to the latter. One of its more prominent competitors, Texas Instruments, experienced a similar decline in its stock.

Moreover, the semiconductor industry is in the midst of a significant growth phase due to the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Even the most advanced of these AI chips needs the RF and connectivity components like the ones Skyworks produces to power the broader ecosystem.

Additionally, Skyworks sells at a P/E ratio of 20, around the five-year average for its valuation. That earnings multiple could eventually bode well for attracting new investors to the company as the advancements continue.

Glossary

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing insider transactions in a company’s securities.

Open-market transaction: The purchase or sale of securities on a public exchange, not through private or pre-arranged deals.

Insider: A company executive, director, or major shareholder with access to non-public company information.

Direct ownership: Shares held and controlled directly by an individual, not through trusts or indirect arrangements.

Weighted average price: The average price of shares sold or bought, weighted by the number of shares at each price.

Median sell size: The middle value of all insider sale amounts over a period, used to show typical transaction size.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

OEM: Original Equipment Manufacturer; a company that produces parts or equipment used in another company’s end products.

Proprietary technology: Technology owned and controlled by a company, often protected by patents or trade secrets.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Texas Instruments. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

