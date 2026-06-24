SVP Sells 2,622 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Worth $87,000

Key Points

2,622 shares sold directly for a transaction value of ~$87,000 at a weighted average price of around $33.19 per share on May 28, 2026.

This sale represented 35.15% of Jorge Pelaez Reyes's direct common stock holdings at the time of the transaction.

Only direct holdings were impacted; no shares were sold or transferred from indirect entities or via derivative transactions.

Pelaez Reyes retains 4,838 direct common shares after the transaction, indicating ongoing exposure to company equity. He also retains 1,666 dividend equivalent units, 4,641 restricted stock units, and 14,119 performance stock units, all of which can be converted to common stock.

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Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP), a global produce supplier, reported a sale by an executive as the company maintains broad exposure across key markets.

On May 28, 2026, Jorge Pelaez Reyes, SVP, Central America at Fresh Del Monte Produce, reported the direct sale, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 2,622 Transaction value ~$87,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 4,838 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$161,000

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($33.19); post-transaction value based on May 28, 2026 market close ($33.19).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Jorge Pelaez Reyes's prior trading activity?

This is the third open-market sale by Pelaez Reyes since June 2023, with the prior two sales involving 5,417 shares and 2,214 shares, respectively; this transaction is within the observed range for his sell-only events, which average ~3,417 shares per sale.

This is the third open-market sale by Pelaez Reyes since June 2023, with the prior two sales involving 5,417 shares and 2,214 shares, respectively; this transaction is within the observed range for his sell-only events, which average ~3,417 shares per sale. What proportion of his direct holdings does Pelaez Reyes retain after this transaction?

Following this transaction, Pelaez Reyes retains 4,838 directly held common shares, representing approximately 32.1% of his pre-transaction direct holdings.

Following this transaction, Pelaez Reyes retains 4,838 directly held common shares, representing approximately 32.1% of his pre-transaction direct holdings. Did the transaction reflect any timing relative to market conditions?

The sale executed at a weighted average price of $33.19 per share, compared to the current share price of $29.37 as of June 4, 2026.

The sale executed at a weighted average price of $33.19 per share, compared to the current share price of $29.37 as of June 4, 2026. What is the implication of other equity awards and holdings not impacted by this sale?

The insider retains a material equity interest through a mix of ordinary shares, restricted stock units, performance stock units, and dividend equivalent units, all of which may convert to common stock, providing ongoing alignment with shareholder value.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $4.27 billion Net income (TTM) $69.60 million Dividend yield 3.57% Price (as of market close 5/28/26) $33.19

Note: 1-year performance is calculated using May 28, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers a broad portfolio of fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, including pineapples, bananas, melons, avocados, and prepared foods under the Del Monte and other brands.

Operates an integrated supply chain model, generating revenue through production, marketing, and distribution of produce and value-added products globally.

Serves retail stores, wholesalers, distributors, club stores, convenience stores, and foodservice operators across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

Fresh Del Monte Produce is a leading global supplier of fresh and value-added produce, leveraging vertical integration to control quality and supply chain efficiency. The company’s diversified product offerings and established brand presence support its competitive position in the agricultural sector. Scale, geographic reach, and a broad customer base enable Fresh Del Monte Produce to adapt to evolving consumer demand and market conditions.

What this transaction means for investors

Form 4 filings do not reveal why an investor sells, and investors may struggle with what to make of Pelaez’s sale of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock.

Pelaez is a 42-year veteran of this produce company, which in itself indicates a strong belief in this company. However, as previously mentioned, this is Pelaez’s third stock sale since 2023, and now he retains just 32% of his holdings.

Moreover, the stock has shown little movement in five years, though Fresh Del Monte has approved periodic dividend increases. Considering that its dividend yield is about 3.35%, it is likely that the payout constitutes a significant portion of his gains in the stock.

Indeed, as a fruit seller, Fresh Del Monte is a steady, slow-growth business. Unfortunately for investors, that has also described the stock’s performance over the last five years, which might discourage investors.

Indeed, its dividend yield and steadily rising dividend probably make it hold for income investors.

Nonetheless, it also means investors could probably earn higher returns in other stocks without compromising safety, making investors should follow Pelaez’s lead with this consumer staples stock if not investing for dividends.

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Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.