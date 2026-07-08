SVP Sells 20,000 of Benchmark Electronics Shares Worth $1.7 Million

Key Points

20,000 shares sold in a single open-market transaction on June 11, 2026, generating a transaction value of ~$1.73 million (at around $86.25 per share).

The sale represented 21.05% of Beaver's direct holdings, reducing his directly owned shares to 75,020 (0.21% of outstanding shares post-transaction).

All shares involved were held directly; no indirect entities or derivative securities participated in this transaction.

The transaction marks Beaver's largest sale to date and reflects an acceleration in disposition size, with recent period sell-trade sizes increasing as remaining capacity declines.

10 stocks we like better than Benchmark Electronics ›

Stephen J. Beaver, SVP, General Counsel and CLO of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE), reported his largest disposition so far of the company’s common stock, according to a SEC Form 4 filing on June 11, 2026.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 20,000 Transaction value $1.7 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 75,020 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $6.5 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($86.25); post-transaction value based on June 11, 2026 market close ($86.25).

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Beaver's historical selling activity?

This 20,000-share sale is the largest open-market disposition Beaver has executed, exceeding his prior sell trades of 5,000 shares (November 2024) and 10,000 shares (December 2025), and brings his cumulative net shares sold to 35,000 across three sell events since early 2024.

This 20,000-share sale is the largest open-market disposition Beaver has executed, exceeding his prior sell trades of 5,000 shares (November 2024) and 10,000 shares (December 2025), and brings his cumulative net shares sold to 35,000 across three sell events since early 2024. What proportion of Beaver's holdings was affected, and what remains post-transaction?

Beaver sold 21.05% of his direct ownership, retaining 75,020 shares directly (with no indirect holdings), which, at $88.99 as of June 11, 2026, equates to a post-transaction holding value of ~$6.7 million.

Beaver sold 21.05% of his direct ownership, retaining 75,020 shares directly (with no indirect holdings), which, at $88.99 as of June 11, 2026, equates to a post-transaction holding value of ~$6.7 million. Were options or derivatives involved, or were all shares sold from existing direct holdings?

The transaction involved only directly held common stock; Beaver does not hold immediately exercisable options or indirect shares as of the filing date.

The transaction involved only directly held common stock; Beaver does not hold immediately exercisable options or indirect shares as of the filing date. Does this transaction indicate a change in cadence or reflect reduced available capacity?

While the sale size has increased, the trend is consistent with Beaver's declining available share base, with sell trade sizes rising as total direct holdings decrease, not due to voluntary moderation.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2,704.62 million Net income (TTM) $34.23 million Dividend yield 0.76% 1-year price change 144.77%

* 1-year price change calculated using June 11th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Provides integrated product design, engineering, electronics manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket lifecycle services, with revenue primarily from manufacturing and technology solutions for OEMs.

Operates a solutions-based business model, generating income through end-to-end electronics manufacturing, value-added engineering, supply chain management, and lifecycle support services.

Serves OEM customers across aerospace and defense, medical technologies, industrial applications, semiconductor capital equipment, telecommunications, and advanced computing sectors.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing and engineering solutions, operating at scale with over 11,700 employees. The company differentiates itself through full-spectrum capabilities, spanning design, prototyping, assembly, testing, and lifecycle support for complex, high-reliability products. Its customer-centric approach and broad sector exposure position it as a strategic partner for leading OEMs in demanding industries.

What this transaction means for investors

Beaver sells Benchmark Electronics as the stock surged to all-time highs. The tech stock has become one of the beneficiaries of the AI infrastructure boom due to several partnerships with semiconductor equipment companies.

Moreover, its partnerships also extend into the medical and robotics industries. This provides an added opportunity to expand into physical AI.

Investors should also note that while this is Beaver’s largest stock sale, he has steadily unloaded shares, especially after the stock began to rise in late 2024.

Today, with the share price near record highs, it seems understandable that he might sell a higher number of shares as he reduces his position.

Furthermore, the sale is likely not a sign of deteriorating fundamentals within the company. Between this recent sale and the two previous transactions, the combined sales amounted to around 32% of Beaver’s holdings, indicating he remains confident in the company.

Thus, investors should not feel inclined to follow this insider’s lead, at least for reasons pertaining to the company’s financial and operational performance.

Should you buy stock in Benchmark Electronics right now?

Before you buy stock in Benchmark Electronics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Benchmark Electronics wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $410,833!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,208,693!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 917% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 209% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 8, 2026.

Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.