SVP at Littelfuse Sells 2,333 Shares for a Modest Profit. Should You Stay Away From the Stock?

The senior executive's decision to sell 28% of his stock holdings for a modest profit of less than $60,000 does not evoke investor confidence.

Littelfuse stock hasn't appreciated much over the past five years.

Green shoots may be appearing in the business, as evidenced by revenue and operating profit growth in the past three quarters.

Deepak Nayar, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Electronics Business divison at Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS), exercised and immediately sold 2,333 common shares in an open-market transaction, as disclosed in this SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 2,333 Transaction value ~$596,100 Post-transaction shares 5,998 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$1,536,100

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($255.50).

Key questions

What was the structure and context of this insider transaction?

This event involved the exercise of 2,333 stock options, immediately followed by the sale of the resulting common shares.

How does the trade size compare to past open-market sales?

The 2,333 shares sold exceeded the historical median for Deepak’s open-market sales (1,391 shares), and represented approximately 28% of his direct holdings prior to the transaction. This is higher than the recent-period median of 15.1% per sale, largely due to the shrinking share base after multiple prior dispositions.

What is the effect on Deepak's total direct ownership and remaining option capacity?

After the sale, Deepak’s direct common stock holdings decreased to 5,998 shares, with a market value of approximately $1.54 million as of November 26, 2025.

Did market conditions during the transaction offer a premium or discount?

The sale price was $255.50 per share as of November 26, 2025.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.32 billion Net income (TTM) $118.65 million Dividend yield 1.14% Price (as of market close November 26, 2025) $255.50

* 1-year performance is calculated using November 26, 2025 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Littelfuse offers circuit protection, power control, and sensing products, with key revenue streams from electronics, transportation, and industrial segments.

It generates revenue through manufacturing and sales of specialized components for electrical systems, targeting high-growth markets such as electric vehicles, industrial automation, and renewable energy.

Serves original equipment manufacturers, Tier-I suppliers, distributors, and manufacturers' representatives across automotive, industrial, and electronics sectors globally.

Littelfuse operates at scale with a global workforce of 16,000, leveraging a diversified portfolio across electronics, transportation, and industrial markets. The company’s strategy emphasizes innovation in circuit protection and power management, enabling it to address evolving needs in electrification and automation. Its broad customer base and established presence in critical supply chains provide a competitive edge in the hardware and equipment industry.

Foolish take

Littelfuse stock hasn't appreciated significantly over the last five years, gaining just 7.2%, with an annual average return rate of 1.4%. The S&P 500, on the other hand, gained 86% over the same time frame at an average yearly return rate of 13.2%.

Curiously, the difference between the sell price and the exercise price for the 2,333 vested stock options Mr. Nayar had exercised was just $25.10 per share, meaning he made a total profit of just $58,500. For a senior executive of a company valued at $6.3 billion, that's chump change.

More importantly, selling at less than 11% higher than the exercise price could be interpreted as an insider's lack of confidence in the company's prospects, at least in the near term.

Littelfuse's revenue growth has been cyclical. Quarterly revenue and operating income growth were negative on a year-over-year basis for eight straight quarters since early 2023. This is slowly reversing, with the company managing a modest increase in revenue and operating profit over the first three quarters of this year.

Trading at 48 times trailing 12-month earnings, the stock's valuation seems to be recovering as well. Is a new growth cycle underway as the market seems to suggest? Possibly -- if management overcomes execution challenges in the company's lucrative electronics and power semiconductor segment.

However, this doesn't seem to be the stock that investors should be highly excited about right now, given the availability of better investment options in the equities market.

Glossary

Insider transaction: A trade of company securities by an executive, director, or major shareholder.

Stock options: Contracts granting the right to buy company shares at a set price within a specific period.

Exercise (of options): Using stock options to purchase shares at the predetermined price.

Open-market transaction: Buying or selling securities on a public exchange rather than through private arrangements.

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing insider trades of company securities.

Weighted average purchase price: The average price paid per share, adjusted for the number of shares in each transaction.

Direct ownership: Shares held personally by an individual, not through trusts or indirect means.

Disposition: The act of selling or otherwise transferring ownership of an asset.

Option capacity: The remaining number of stock options an individual can exercise.

Tier-I suppliers: Companies that supply components directly to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Electrification: The process of replacing technologies that use fossil fuels with those that use electricity.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



