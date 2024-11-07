SVP At Dorman Prods Exercises Options Worth $416K

A substantial insider activity was disclosed on November 6, as Leff, SVP at Dorman Prods (NASDAQ:DORM), reported the exercise of a large sell of company stock options.

What Happened: Leff, SVP at Dorman Prods, exercised stock options for 5,536 shares of DORM stock. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The exercise price of the options was $61.68 per share.

As of Thursday morning, Dorman Prods shares are down by 0.01%, with a current price of $136.91. This implies that Leff's 5,536 shares have a value of $416,473.

Discovering Dorman Prods: A Closer Look

Dorman Products Inc is a supplier of original equipment parts for automobiles. The company produces automotive and heavy-duty replacement parts, automotive hardware, brake parts, and fasteners for the automotive and heavy-duty aftermarket. The products are sold under the Dorman brand and its sub-brands OE Solutions, Help!, Conduct-Tite, and HD Solutions through aftermarket retailers, regional and local warehouse distributors, specialty markets, and salvage yards. It operates as a single reportable operating segment, namely, the sale of replacement and upgrades parts in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry, serving passenger cars, light-, medium-, and heavy-duty trucks as well as specialty vehicles. The company operates in the United States.

A Deep Dive into Dorman Prods's Financials

Revenue Growth: Dorman Prods displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.19%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 40.46%, reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 1.81, Dorman Prods showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.51.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 22.93 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 2.16, Dorman Prods's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Dorman Prods's EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.91 exceeds industry averages, indicating a premium valuation in the market

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Dorman Prods's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.