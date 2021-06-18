SVP & Chief Commercial Officer Kristin Yarema Just Bought 165% More Shares In Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Those following along with Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Kristin Yarema, SVP & Chief Commercial Officer of the company, who spent a stonking US$500k on stock at an average price of US$14.57. That purchase boosted their holding by 165%, which makes us wonder if the move was inspired by quietly confident deeply-felt optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Atara Biotherapeutics

Notably, that recent purchase by Kristin Yarema is the biggest insider purchase of Atara Biotherapeutics shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$15.36 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Atara Biotherapeutics share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Kristin Yarema.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:ATRA Insider Trading Volume June 18th 2021

Does Atara Biotherapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Atara Biotherapeutics insiders own 1.1% of the company, worth about US$14m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Atara Biotherapeutics Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Atara Biotherapeutics insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Atara Biotherapeutics has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

