SVP and CFO Sells 61,000 Laureate Education Shares Worth $2.1 Million

Key Points

61,803 shares were sold directly by Richard M. Buskirk on March 11, 2026, for a transaction value of ~$2.08 million at a weighted average price of around $33.69 per share.

The sale represented 20.04% of Buskirk's direct holdings, reducing his direct ownership from approximately 308,000 to 246,577 shares.

All activity occurred in direct holdings; no indirect or trust-related entities were involved, and no gifted or withheld shares were reported in this filing.

This transaction was executed immediately following an option exercise.

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Richard M. Buskirk, SVP & Chief Financial Officer of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR), reported the direct sale of shares, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 61,803 Transaction value ~$2.08 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 246,577 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$8.21 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($33.69); post-transaction value based on March 11, 2026 market close ($33.31).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Buskirk's historical trading pattern?

Buskirk has made only two direct sales in the past year, with this transaction representing the largest single-day disposition, accounting for 20.04% of his direct holdings and exceeding the previous median sell size of 34,517.5 shares in the recent period.

Buskirk has made only two direct sales in the past year, with this transaction representing the largest single-day disposition, accounting for 20.04% of his direct holdings and exceeding the previous median sell size of 34,517.5 shares in the recent period. Was this transaction part of a derivative-related event?

Yes, the sale was executed immediately after exercising options for 2,803 shares, with the majority of the transaction involving direct share sales; the derivative context was limited in scope and did not materially alter his overall equity exposure.

Yes, the sale was executed immediately after exercising options for 2,803 shares, with the majority of the transaction involving direct share sales; the derivative context was limited in scope and did not materially alter his overall equity exposure. What is the current insider ownership stake following this transaction?

Buskirk's direct holdings stand at 246,577 shares, representing approximately 0.17% of the company's shares outstanding as of the latest available data.

Buskirk's direct holdings stand at 246,577 shares, representing approximately 0.17% of the company's shares outstanding as of the latest available data. Did this activity affect indirect or trust-related holdings?

No, all traded shares were held directly, with no involvement of indirect holdings, trusts, or other entities, and his indirect share balance remains at zero.

Company overview

Metric Value Employees 31,800 Revenue (TTM) $1.70 billion Net income (TTM) $281.67 million 1-year price change 74.50%

* 1-year price change calculated using March 11, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, health sciences, engineering, and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid formats across Mexico, Peru, and the United States.

Generates revenue primarily from tuition and educational services provided by its network of universities and higher education institutions.

Targets students seeking higher education, with a focus on emerging markets in Latin America and select U.S. locations.

Laureate Education operates a large-scale network of universities serving over 31,000 employees and a wide student base, with a strategic presence in Latin America and the U.S. The company leverages a diversified program portfolio and multi-channel delivery to address the growing demand for accessible, quality higher education. Its competitive edge stems from its established brand, regional expertise, and scalable education services model.

What this transaction means for investors

Given the performance of Laureate Education stock over the last few years, Buskirk’s stock sale should not come as a surprise.

He has been with the company since 2021, and over the last five years, the stock has been up by more than 130%.

Moreover, investors should keep in mind that Buskirk retained almost 80% of his direct holdings in the consumer discretionary stock. Thus, he probably sold for reasons not related to the company’s performance.

Indeed, it remains on a positive growth path, with its $1.7 billion in revenue in 2025 rising by 9% yearly. Also, while its $282 million in net income dropped by 5%, the decline occurred as a result of foreign currency losses and not its operations.

Additionally, its valuation has steadily dropped during Buskirk’s tenure, and Laureate trades at just 17 times earnings. Under such conditions, one might expect him and other shareholders to keep most of their shares.

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Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.