SVOL Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SVOL

In trading on Friday, shares of the SVOL ETF (Symbol: SVOL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.61, changing hands as high as $22.68 per share. SVOL shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SVOL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SVOL's low point in its 52 week range is $19.41 per share, with $23.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.62.

