SVNLY vs. TD: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Banks - Foreign stocks have likely encountered both Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (SVNLY) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Toronto-Dominion Bank has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that SVNLY has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

SVNLY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.13, while TD has a forward P/E of 9.75. We also note that SVNLY has a PEG ratio of 1.34. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. TD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.57.

Another notable valuation metric for SVNLY is its P/B ratio of 0.91. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, TD has a P/B of 1.38.

These metrics, and several others, help SVNLY earn a Value grade of A, while TD has been given a Value grade of F.

SVNLY sticks out from TD in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that SVNLY is the better option right now.

