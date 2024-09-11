SVNLY or CM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Banks - Foreign stocks have likely encountered both Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (SVNLY) and Canadian Imperial Bank (CM). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Right now, both Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ and Canadian Imperial Bank are sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). This means that both companies have witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

SVNLY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.26, while CM has a forward P/E of 11.26. We also note that SVNLY has a PEG ratio of 1.42. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.82.

Another notable valuation metric for SVNLY is its P/B ratio of 1.09. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, CM has a P/B of 1.53.

Based on these metrics and many more, SVNLY holds a Value grade of B, while CM has a Value grade of C.

Both SVNLY and CM are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that SVNLY is the superior value option right now.

