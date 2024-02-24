Svenska Handelsbanken AB (SVNLY) Price Target Increased by 6.02% to 5.95

The average one-year price target for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (OTCPK:SVNLY) has been revised to 5.95 / share. This is an increase of 6.02% from the prior estimate of 5.61 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.61 to a high of 7.16 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.37% from the latest reported closing price of 5.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 309 funds or institutions reporting positions in Svenska Handelsbanken AB. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SVNLY is 0.23%, an increase of 6.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.71% to 186,810K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,161K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,793K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVNLY by 9.81% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 16,007K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,973K shares, representing an increase of 6.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVNLY by 14.62% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 11,786K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 361K shares, representing an increase of 96.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVNLY by 2,655.62% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 10,973K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,785K shares, representing a decrease of 34.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVNLY by 13.41% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 10,429K shares. No change in the last quarter.

