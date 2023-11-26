Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) - ADR (SVNLY) Price Target Increased by 6.78% to 5.58

The average one-year price target for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) - ADR (OTC:SVNLY) has been revised to 5.58 / share. This is an increase of 6.78% from the prior estimate of 5.22 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.84 to a high of 7.13 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.45% from the latest reported closing price of 4.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SVNLY is 0.00%, a decrease of 98.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 98.16% to 93K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 72K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares, representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVNLY by 11.57% over the last quarter.

Boston Private Wealth holds 13K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 19.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVNLY by 81.89% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 35.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVNLY by 73.58% over the last quarter.

First Horizon Advisors holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 42.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVNLY by 89.57% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

