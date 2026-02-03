Svenska Handelsbanken AB (BIT:1SHBA) Price Target Increased by 14.51% to 13.55

The average one-year price target for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (BIT:1SHBA) has been revised to €13.55 / share. This is an increase of 14.51% from the prior estimate of €11.84 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €11.74 to a high of €16.99 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.27% from the latest reported closing price of €14.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 257 funds or institutions reporting positions in Svenska Handelsbanken AB. This is an decrease of 53 owner(s) or 17.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1SHBA is 0.29%, an increase of 0.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.03% to 166,611K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,714K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,641K shares , representing an increase of 5.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SHBA by 8.74% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 12,572K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,818K shares , representing an increase of 6.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SHBA by 11.27% over the last quarter.

SCVEX - Hartford Schroders International Stock Fund holds 11,102K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,483K shares , representing an increase of 5.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SHBA by 10.63% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 10,429K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 9,488K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,273K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SHBA by 9.99% over the last quarter.

