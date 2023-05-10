SVC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Service Properties Trust (Symbol: SVC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.05, changing hands as low as $7.92 per share. Service Properties Trust shares are currently trading off about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SVC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SVC's low point in its 52 week range is $4.65 per share, with $11.565 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.14.
Also see: SITE Average Annual Return
OGN MACD
Funds Holding MDLL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.