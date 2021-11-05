SVC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Service Properties Trust (Symbol: SVC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.88, changing hands as high as $12.13 per share. Service Properties Trust shares are currently trading up about 9.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SVC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SVC's low point in its 52 week range is $7.69 per share, with $15.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.98.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.