SVC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Service Properties Trust (Symbol: SVC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.42, changing hands as high as $8.51 per share. Service Properties Trust shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SVC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SVC's low point in its 52 week range is $6.835 per share, with $11.565 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.46.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: TFSL Historical Stock Prices
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CRUS
PEGR Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.