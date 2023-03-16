US Markets
SVB suffered bank run that led to liquidity problem - Yellen

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 16, 2023 — 10:35 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that Silicon Valley Bank SIVB.O had to be closed because of a liquidity risk that meant the bank could not meet depositors' withdrawal requests.

"There was a liquidity risk in this situation," Yellen told the Senate Finance Committee. "There will be a careful look at what happened in the bank and what initiated this problem, but clearly, the downfall of the bank, the reason it had to be closed was that it couldn't meet depositors' withdrawal requests."

