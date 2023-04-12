SVB Securities Upgrades Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, SVB Securities upgraded their outlook for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 119.86% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is $57.67. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 119.86% from its latest reported closing price of $26.23.

The projected annual revenue for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is $309MM, an increase of 11.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.78.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stanley-Laman Group holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

SG Americas Securities holds 25K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing a decrease of 69.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARWR by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Zurcher Kantonalbank holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. - Calvert VP S&P MidCap 400 Index Portfolio - I Class holds 27K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARWR by 10.58% over the last quarter.

DDFG holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 617 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARWR is 0.29%, an increase of 29.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.37% to 84,707K shares. The put/call ratio of ARWR is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a broad portfolio of RNA chemistries and efficient modes of delivery, Arrowhead therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep, and durable knockdown of target genes. RNA interference, or RNAi, is a mechanism present in living cells that inhibits the expression of a specific gene, thereby affecting the production of a specific protein. Arrowhead's RNAi-based therapeutics leverage this natural pathway of gene silencing.

