SVB Securities prepares management buyout backed by Baupost - WSJ

June 01, 2023 — 01:35 pm EDT

Written by Niket Nishant and Mehnaz Yasmin for Reuters ->

June 1 (Reuters) - SVB Securities is preparing a management buyout with backing from billionaire investor Seth Klarman's hedge fund Baupost Group, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

SVB Securities is the investment bank owned by bankrupt SVB Financial Group SIVBQ.PK, the former parent company of Silicon Valley Bank.

The management's bid was the only one that emerged earlier this week during bankruptcy proceedings for SVB Financial Group, the report said, citing people. It added that there were no guarantees that the deal will happen or that Baupost will participate.

Startup-focused lender Silicon Valley Bank failed in March after a botched share sale that shook markets and preceded the collapse of two other mid-sized banks - Signature Bank and First Republic.

Baupost, the FDIC and First Citizens did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

