SVB Securities Maintains Merus N.V. (MRUS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, SVB Securities maintained coverage of Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.63% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Merus N.V. is $38.45. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 60.63% from its latest reported closing price of $23.94.

The projected annual revenue for Merus N.V. is $41MM, a decrease of 0.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.45.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 29.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 92.04% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 20K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PMSAX - Global Multi-Strategy Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

FAAAX - Franklin K2 Alternative Strategies Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

FBDIX - Franklin Biotechnology Discovery Fund holds 404K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 153 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merus N.V.. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRUS is 0.40%, a decrease of 31.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.85% to 39,389K shares. The put/call ratio of MRUS is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

Merus N.V Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Merus is a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity.

