SVB SECURITIES Maintains Genfit (EPA:GNFT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, SVB SECURITIES maintained coverage of Genfit (EPA:GNFT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 169.29% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Genfit is $9.13. The forecasts range from a low of $5.57 to a high of $12.73. The average price target represents an increase of 169.29% from its latest reported closing price of $3.39.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Genfit is $33MM, an increase of 26.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.06.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Two Sigma Investments holds 36K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing a decrease of 81.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNFT by 38.66% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 11K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 59K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNFT by 24,476.12% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 27K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 28.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNFT by 50.03% over the last quarter.

AVDVX - Avantis International Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 16K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 54.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNFT by 61.52% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genfit. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 7.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNFT is 0.04%, an increase of 41.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.24% to 2,431K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.