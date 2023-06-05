SVB Securities Maintains Castle Biosciences (CSTL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, SVB Securities maintained coverage of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 99.69% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Castle Biosciences is 45.39. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 99.69% from its latest reported closing price of 22.73.

The projected annual revenue for Castle Biosciences is 170MM, an increase of 11.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 342 funds or institutions reporting positions in Castle Biosciences. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 3.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSTL is 0.38%, an increase of 23.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.25% to 25,193K shares. The put/call ratio of CSTL is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,980K shares representing 11.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,223K shares, representing a decrease of 8.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSTL by 17.45% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,287K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 911K shares, representing an increase of 29.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSTL by 26.54% over the last quarter.

WAMCX - Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 1,206K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 1,200K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,044K shares, representing an increase of 12.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSTL by 10.36% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 949K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 944K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSTL by 32.10% over the last quarter.

Castle Biosciences Background Information

Castle Biosciences is a commercial-stage dermatologic cancer company focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions. The Company currently offers tests for patients with cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx®-Melanoma, DecisionDx®-CMSeq), cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (DecisionDx®-SCC), suspicious pigmented lesions (DecisionDx® DiffDx™-Melanoma) and uveal melanoma (DecisionDx®-UM, DecisionDx®-PRAME and DecisionDx®-UMSeq).Castle also has active research and development programs for tests in other dermatologic diseases with high clinical need. Castle Biosciences is based in Friendswood, Texas (Houston), and has laboratory operations in Phoenix, Arizona.

Key filings for this company:

