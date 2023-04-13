SVB Securities Maintains BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, SVB Securities maintained coverage of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 76.38% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for BridgeBio Pharma is $26.78. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 76.38% from its latest reported closing price of $15.18.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for BridgeBio Pharma is $37MM, a decrease of 52.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.31.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 614K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 894K shares, representing a decrease of 45.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBIO by 40.18% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Equity Trust holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bayesian Capital Management holds 40K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

FNY Investment Advisers holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Nomura Holdings holds 116K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 163K shares, representing a decrease of 40.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBIO by 45.77% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 375 funds or institutions reporting positions in BridgeBio Pharma. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBIO is 0.17%, a decrease of 21.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.46% to 148,845K shares. The put/call ratio of BBIO is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

BridgeBio Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is a team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators working to create life-altering medicines that target well-characterized genetic diseases at their source. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 to identify and advance transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases, which are diseases that arise from defects in a single gene, and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio's pipeline of over 20 development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development.

See all BridgeBio Pharma regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.