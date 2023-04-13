SVB Securities Maintains 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, SVB Securities maintained coverage of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 156.63% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for 4D Molecular Therapeutics is $38.91. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 156.63% from its latest reported closing price of $15.16.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for 4D Molecular Therapeutics is $4MM, an increase of 33.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.70.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NATIONWIDE MUTUAL FUNDS - Nationwide Multi-Cap Portfolio Class R6 holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDMT by 131.93% over the last quarter.

PBSM - Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 13.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDMT by 5.59% over the last quarter.

NWHDX - Nationwide Bailard Cognitive Value Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

IWV - iShares Russell 3000 ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 46.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDMT by 64.19% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in 4D Molecular Therapeutics. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDMT is 0.12%, an increase of 169.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.55% to 29,460K shares. The put/call ratio of FDMT is 1.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

4DMT is a clinical-stage company harnessing the power of directed evolution for targeted gene therapies. 4DMT seeks to unlock the full potential of gene therapy using its platform, Therapeutic Vector Evolution, which combines the power of directed evolution with approximately one billion synthetic capsid sequences to invent evolved vectors for use in targeted gene therapy products. The company is initially focused in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The 4DMT targeted and evolved vectors are invented with the goal of being delivered through clinically routine, well-tolerated and minimally invasive routes of administration, transducing diseased cells in target tissues efficiently, having reduced immunogenicity and, where relevant, having resistance to pre-existing antibodies. 4DMT is currently conducting three clinical trials: 4D-125 is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for XLRP patients, 4D-110 is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for choroideremia patients and 4D-310 is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Fabry disease patients. 4D Molecular Therapeutics™, 4DMT™, Therapeutic Vector Evolution™, and the 4DMT logo are trademarks of 4DMT.

See all 4D Molecular Therapeutics regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.