SVB Securities Initiates Coverage of CureVac N.V. (CVAC) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 8, 2023, SVB Securities initiated coverage of CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.45% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for CureVac N.V. is 16.61. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 67.45% from its latest reported closing price of 9.92.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CureVac N.V. is 74MM, an increase of 9.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 125 funds or institutions reporting positions in CureVac N.V.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVAC is 0.19%, an increase of 40.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 195.91% to 35,818K shares. The put/call ratio of CVAC is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 12,246K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,814K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 554K shares, representing an increase of 85.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVAC by 228.27% over the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 3,550K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,935K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,981K shares, representing an increase of 32.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVAC by 39.93% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,790K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 866K shares, representing an increase of 51.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVAC by 147.61% over the last quarter.

CureVac N.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CureVac N.V. operates as a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid that has the potential to improve the lives of people. CureVac serves customers worldwide.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.