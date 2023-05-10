SVB Leerink Upgrades Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, SVB Leerink upgraded their outlook for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.28% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tabula Rasa HealthCare is 7.52. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 36.28% from its latest reported closing price of 5.52.

The projected annual revenue for Tabula Rasa HealthCare is 341MM, an increase of 6.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tabula Rasa HealthCare. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRHC is 0.10%, an increase of 21.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.92% to 17,613K shares. The put/call ratio of TRHC is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Indaba Capital Management holds 6,522K shares representing 24.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,303K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 378K shares, representing an increase of 70.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRHC by 202.55% over the last quarter.

Kennedy Capital Management holds 972K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

WMICX - Wasatch Micro Cap Fund Investor Class shares holds 875K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 358K shares, representing an increase of 59.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRHC by 34.47% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 831K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 832K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRHC by 63.53% over the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals to optimize medication regimens and reduce medication-related risk, specifically targeting adverse drug events. TRHC's technology solutions, including DoseMeRx™ and MedWise™, improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's extensive clinical tele-pharmacy network improves care for patients nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies to help drive value-based payment results.

