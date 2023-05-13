SVB Leerink Upgrades Bolt Biotherapeutics (BOLT)

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, SVB Leerink upgraded their outlook for Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 192.78% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bolt Biotherapeutics is 5.27. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 192.78% from its latest reported closing price of 1.80.

The projected annual revenue for Bolt Biotherapeutics is 5MM, a decrease of 25.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bolt Biotherapeutics. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 11.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOLT is 0.07%, an increase of 21.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.84% to 20,961K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vivo Capital holds 3,871K shares representing 10.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sofinnova Investments holds 2,754K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,752K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,752K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOLT by 9.97% over the last quarter.

Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor holds 1,891K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nan Fung Group Holdings holds 1,167K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Background Information

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing tumor-targeted therapies that leverage the power of the innate and adaptive immune systems. Bolt’s proprietary Boltbody™ Immune-stimulating Antibody Conjugate (ISAC) approach combines an antibody that targets a tumor antigen with an immune stimulant that triggers an innate and adaptive immune response in the tumor microenvironment. These systemically-delivered Boltbody ISACs are designed to target tumor cells for elimination by myeloid cells, which are then activated and recruit the adaptive immune system in the anti-tumor response. This leads to the conversion of immunologically "cold" tumors to "hot" tumors. Bolt’s lead candidate, BDC-1001, is a Boltbody ISAC comprised of a HER2-targeting biosimilar of trastuzumab conjugated with a non-cleavable linker to one of Bolt’s proprietary TLR7/8 agonists for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors. Bolt is also advancing BDC-2034, a Boltbody ISAC targeting CEA, and a pipeline of other immuno-oncology products.

