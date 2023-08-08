SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage of Nuvalent Inc - (NUVL) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, SVB Leerink initiated coverage of Nuvalent Inc - (NASDAQ:NUVL) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.73% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nuvalent Inc - is 52.53. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 17.73% from its latest reported closing price of 44.62.

The projected annual revenue for Nuvalent Inc - is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 264 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuvalent Inc -. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NUVL is 0.26%, a decrease of 4.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.23% to 55,932K shares. The put/call ratio of NUVL is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 19,991K shares representing 35.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 3,577K shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fairmount Funds Management holds 2,884K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,789K shares, representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUVL by 1.77% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 2,300K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,255K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUVL by 6.05% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 1,889K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,556K shares, representing an increase of 17.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUVL by 5.54% over the last quarter.

Nuvalent, Inc. is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for patients with cancer, designed to overcome the limitations of existing therapies for clinically proven kinase targets. Leveraging deep expertise in chemistry and structure-based drug design, Nuvalent develops innovative small molecules that have the potential to overcome resistance, minimize adverse events, address brain metastases, and drive more durable responses. Nuvalent is advancing a robust pipeline with parallel lead programs in ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC, along with multiple discovery-stage research programs.

