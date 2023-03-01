SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage of Disc Medicine (IRON) with Outperform Recommendation

On February 28, 2023, SVB Leerink initiated coverage of Disc Medicine with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.20% Downside

As of March 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Disc Medicine is $22.95. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.20% from its latest reported closing price of $25.00.

What are large shareholders doing?

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 3,462K shares representing 18.33% ownership of the company.

Novo Holdings A holds 2,341K shares representing 12.40% ownership of the company.

Orbimed Advisors holds 2,161K shares representing 11.44% ownership of the company.

5AM Venture Management holds 588K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company.

Janus Henderson Group holds 500K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Disc Medicine. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 308.33% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of IRON is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

