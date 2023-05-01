SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage of Danaher (DHR) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, SVB Leerink initiated coverage of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.29% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Danaher is 306.31. The forecasts range from a low of 272.70 to a high of $342.30. The average price target represents an increase of 29.29% from its latest reported closing price of 236.91.

The projected annual revenue for Danaher is 31,052MM, an increase of 0.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.54.

Danaher Declares $0.27 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 received the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $236.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.46%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.42%, the lowest has been 0.26%, and the highest has been 0.67%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.11 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.29 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3523 funds or institutions reporting positions in Danaher. This is an increase of 82 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DHR is 0.78%, a decrease of 6.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.01% to 659,874K shares. The put/call ratio of DHR is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 20,079K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,968K shares, representing an increase of 5.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHR by 2.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,916K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,539K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHR by 3.27% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 18,368K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,558K shares, representing a decrease of 11.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHR by 10.26% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,146K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,841K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHR by 3.39% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,775K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,179K shares, representing an increase of 12.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHR by 8.58% over the last quarter.

Danaher Background Information

Danaher Corporation is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danahers globally diverse team of approximately 69,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Lifes Potential.

