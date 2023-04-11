SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage of Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, SVB Leerink initiated coverage of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.97% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Corcept Therapeutics is $30.77. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 35.97% from its latest reported closing price of $22.63.

The projected annual revenue for Corcept Therapeutics is $452MM, an increase of 12.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL DFA U.S. Core Equity Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND II - Extended Market Index Portfolio Initial Class holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CORT by 26.33% over the last quarter.

USMIX - Extended Market Index Fund holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CORT by 22.09% over the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 62K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VIOO - Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares holds 442K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 433K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CORT by 7.22% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 551 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corcept Therapeutics. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CORT is 0.16%, a decrease of 24.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.44% to 89,909K shares. The put/call ratio of CORT is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

Corcept Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Corcept is a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of drugs to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders by modulating the effects of the hormone cortisol. Korlym® was the first drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for patients with Cushing's syndrome. Corcept has discovered a large portfolio of proprietary compounds that selectively modulate the effects of cortisol. The company owns extensive United States and foreign intellectual property covering the composition of its selective cortisol modulators and the use of cortisol modulators to treat a variety of serious disorders.

