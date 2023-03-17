SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (CNTA) with Outperform Recommendation

On March 17, 2023, SVB Leerink initiated coverage of Centessa Pharmaceuticals with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.63% Upside

As of March 17, 2023, the average one-year price target for Centessa Pharmaceuticals is $5.86. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 46.63% from its latest reported closing price of $4.00.

The projected annual revenue for Centessa Pharmaceuticals is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.00.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Medicxi Ventures Management holds 19,963K shares representing 21.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Index Venture Life Associates VI holds 9,962K shares representing 10.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

General Atlantic holds 9,682K shares representing 10.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 6,894K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 5,232K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,236K shares, representing an increase of 38.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNTA by 28.56% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centessa Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNTA is 1.04%, a decrease of 3.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.58% to 74,930K shares. The put/call ratio of CNTA is 5.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc aims to bring impactful new medicines to patients by combining the strengths of an asset-centric model with the benefits of scale and diversification typical of larger R&D organizations. The asset-centric model refers to a highly specialized, singular-focused company that is led by a team of well-recognized subject matter experts. Centessa wholly owns ten of these asset-centric companies. The companies’ programs range from discovery-stage to late-stage development and include diverse therapeutic areas such as oncology, hematology, immunology/inflammation, neuroscience, hepatology, pulmonology and nephrology. Centessa’s asset-centric companies are overseen by the Centessa management team, which sets overall strategy and direction, provides leadership and expertise, and manages resource allocation and shared infrastructure.

