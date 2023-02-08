SVB Leerink Downgrades Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

On February 6, 2023, SVB Leerink downgraded their outlook for Seattle Genetics from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.08% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Seattle Genetics is $166.41. The forecasts range from a low of $136.35 to a high of $223.65. The average price target represents an increase of 21.08% from its latest reported closing price of $137.44.

The projected annual revenue for Seattle Genetics is $2,440MM, an increase of 30.89%. The projected annual EPS is $-2.23.

What are large shareholders doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 46,912,266 shares representing 25.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 15,564,850 shares representing 8.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,531,593 shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGEN by 16.92% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,842,049 shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,724,621 shares, representing an increase of 11.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGEN by 7.74% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 7,006,104 shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,831,825 shares, representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGEN by 18.16% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,682,956 shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,545,061 shares, representing an increase of 24.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGEN by 7.96% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1154 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seattle Genetics. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.35%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SGEN is 0.3631%, a decrease of 18.4250%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.23% to 191,699K shares.

Seagen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Seagen Inc. is a global biotechnology company that discovers, develops and commercializes transformative cancer medicines to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives. Seagen is headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area, and has locations in California, Canada, Switzerland and the European Union.

