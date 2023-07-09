SVB Financial sues US FDIC to recover $1.9 bln - FT

July 9 (Reuters) - SVB Financial Group, which formerly owned bankrupt Silicon Valley Bank, has sued the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in a bid to recover $1.9 billion in cash the regulator has kept since it took over the group's banking subsidiary in March, the Financial Times reported late on Sunday.

