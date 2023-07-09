News & Insights

SVB Financial sues US FDIC to recover $1.9 bln - FT

Credit: REUTERS/KORI SUZUKI

July 09, 2023 — 11:03 pm EDT

Written by Urvi Dugar for Reuters ->

July 9 (Reuters) - SVB Financial Group, which formerly owned bankrupt Silicon Valley Bank, has sued the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in a bid to recover $1.9 billion in cash the regulator has kept since it took over the group's banking subsidiary in March, the Financial Times reported late on Sunday.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

