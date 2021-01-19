SVB Financial (SIVB) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

SVB Financial Group SIVB is slated to announce fourth-quarter and 2020 results on Jan 21, after market close. Notably, the overall lending scenario remained weak in the to-be-reported quarter, owing to the pandemic-related scare. While growth in commercial real estate loans was modest, commercial and industrial loans witnessed a drastic decline in the quarter. Thus, growth in total commercial loans (constituting a major part of SVB Financial’s loan portfolio) remained modest.



Nevertheless, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for average total interest-earning assets indicates growth in the quarter. The consensus estimate for the same of $89.7 billion suggests a 7.1% rise from the prior quarter. Also, despite near-zero interest rates and overall muted loan growth, SVB Financial’s net interest income (NII) is likely to have increased in the quarter. The consensus estimate for NII is pegged at $561 million, suggesting an increase of 6.3% sequentially.



Management anticipates fourth-quarter NII of $555-$570 million. This includes $10-$12 million of estimated paycheque protection program loan interest and fees, net of deferred loan origination costs.



Net interest margin is projected to be 2.45-2.55%.

Other Key Estimates for Q4

Non-Interest Income: Deposit service charge is expected to have increased, driven by a rise in deposit balances. The consensus estimate for the same is pegged at $23.7 million, indicating a 7.5% rise on a sequential basis.



However, the consensus estimate for lending-related fees is pegged at $12.2 million, indicating a 9.9% decline from the prior quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for commissions of $15.2 million indicates a 6.7% decline from the previous quarter’s reported number.



Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for investment banking revenues of $72 million suggests a 21.7% decline from the previous quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus estimate for foreign exchange fees is pegged at $44 million, which indicates a marginal rise sequentially. Moreover, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for credit card fee of $23.7 million indicates a rise of 3.9%.



Thus, the consensus estimate for total non-interest income of $296 million suggests a decline of 46% sequentially.



Credit Quality: After having built substantial reserves in the first half of 2020 to combat the coronavirus-induced economic slowdown, SVB Financial is not expected to have recorded significantly higher provisions in the quarter.



However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for total non-performing assets of $116 million suggests a rise of 8.4% sequentially. Further, the consensus estimate for total non-performing loans is pegged at $177 million, which indicates a jump of 67%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model shows that SVB Financial does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better — to increase the odds of an earnings beat.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for SVB Financial is -0.49%.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $3.75 per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 25.9%. The estimated figure has been unchanged over the past seven days.



The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $869.2 million, which suggests growth of 2.6% from the prior-year quarter.

