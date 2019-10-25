SVB Financial (SIVB) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Increase Y/Y

SVB Financial Group’s SIVB third-quarter 2019 earnings of $5.15 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.99. Also, the bottom line came in nearly 1% higher than the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Results were driven by improvement in revenues as well as growth in loan and deposit balances. However, higher non-interest expenses and provisions, along with contracting net interest margin (NIM), were major headwinds.



Net income available to common shareholders was $267.3 million, down 2.7% from the prior-year quarter.



Revenues Up, Expenses Rise



Net revenues were $814.7 million, increasing 15.8% year over year. Further, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $788.1 million.



Net interest income (NII) was $520.6 million, increasing 5.6% year over year. However, NIM on a fully-taxable equivalent basis, contracted 28 basis points (bps) to 3.34%.



Non-interest income came in at $294 million, surging 40% year over year. This upswing resulted from rise in all the components of fee income.



Non-interest expenses rose 26.5% to $391.3 million. Increase in all expense components except FDIC and state assessments resulted in this upside.



Non-GAAP core operating efficiency ratio was 48.05%, edging down from the prior-year quarter’s 48.35%. A fall in efficiency ratio indicates higher profitability.



Loans and Deposit Balances Increases



As of Sep 30, 2019, SVB Financial’s loans, net of unearned income amounted to $31.1 billion, increasing 6.4% from the prior quarter, while total deposits grew 7.1% to $59.5 billion.



Credit Quality: A Mixed Bag



The ratio of net charge-offs to average gross loans was 0.44%, up 14 bps. Further, provision for credit losses came in at $36.5 million, significantly up from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $17.2 million.



However, the ratio of allowance for loan losses to total gross loans was 0.97%, down 6 bps year over year.



Capital & Profitability Ratios Decline



As of the third-quarter end, CET 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.71%, compared with 13.28% recorded at the end of prior-year quarter. Total risk-based capital ratio was 13.70% as of Sep 30, 2019, down from 14.34% as of Sep 30, 2018.



Return on average assets on an annualized basis was 1.62%, down from the 1.93% recorded in the year-ago quarter. Also, return on average equity was 18.27%, decreasing from 22.46% as of Sep 30, 2018.



Share Repurchase Updates



During the reported quarter, SVB Financial repurchased 0.03 million shares for $5.7 million. This marks the completion of its $500-million stock-repurchase program, announced in November 2018.



Further, concurrent with earnings release, the company announced new stock-repurchase program worth up to $350 million, expiring on Oct 29, next year.



2019 Outlook



Management has provided 2019 guidance based on expectations of no further changes in the Federal Funds rates.



The company projects average loan balance growth in the mid-teens, while average deposit balance growth is expected to be in the low teens, up from the prior outlook of low double digits.



Additionally, NII is anticipated to be in the low double digits (down from the previous outlook of low teens) and NIM is projected at 3.50-3.60% (down from the previous range of 3.60-3.70%).



Further, core fee income is expected to grow in the low-20s. Including the expected results of the SVB Leerink acquisition, it will likely increase in the high-60s, down from the prior outlook of low-70s.



Non-GAAP non-interest expenses (excluding expenses related to non-controlling interests) are projected to flare up in the low teens. Including the impact of the SVB Leerink acquisition, it is projected to rise in the mid-30s.



Notably, net loan charge-offs are projected to be between 0.20% and 0.40% of average total gross loans. Non-performing loans as a percentage of total gross loans will likely be 0.30-0.50%.



The effective tax rate is expected in the range of 26-28%.



Preliminary 2020 Outlook



Management has also provided preliminary 2020 guidance based on expectations of no further changes in the rates and no deterioration in the economy.



The company projects average loan balance to grow in the low teens and average deposit balances are will likely be up in the low-double digits.



NII growth is likely to be in the low single digits, and the NIM is anticipated to be between 3.20% and 3.30%.



Further, net loan charge-offs are expected to grow between 0.20% and 0.40% of average total gross loans.



Core fee income growth (including and excluding the impact of the SVB Leerink acquisition) is projected to be in the low teens.



Additionally, non-interest expense (excluding expenses related to non-controlling interests) is likely to be in the high single digits. Also, including the impact of SVB Leerink's acquisition the same are anticipated to be in the high single digits.



Our Viewpoint



SVB Financial remains well poised to capitalize on future opportunities, supported by continued growth in loans and deposits. Moreover, its efforts to improve non-interest income are likely to stoke top-line growth. However, mounting non-interest expenses and lower interest rates are major near-term concerns.

SVB Financial Group Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

SVB Financial Group price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | SVB Financial Group Quote

SVB Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Performance of Other Banks



Hancock Whitney Corporation’s HWC third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $1.03 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01. The bottom line comes in 2% higher than the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



East West Bancorp’s EWBC third-quarter earnings per share of $1.17 lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.20. Nonetheless, the figure was on par with the prior-year quarter level.



Prosperity Bancshares Inc.’s PB third-quarter 2019 earnings of $1.19 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The figure inched up nearly 1% on a year-over-year basis.



5 Stocks Set to Double



Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.