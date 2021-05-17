SVB Financial (SIVB) Just Reclaimed the 20-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, SVB Financial (SIVB) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. SIVB recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Over the past four weeks, SIVB has gained 13%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

Once investors consider SIVB's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 11 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors should think about putting SIVB on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

