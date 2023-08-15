SVB Financial seeks to escrow nearly $2 bln seized by FDIC over lost interest

By Dietrich Knauth

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - SVB FinancialSIVBQ.PK, the bankrupt former parent of Silicon Valley Bank, on Tuesday argued that the U.S. government should place $1.93 billion in seized funds into an escrow account to prevent millions of dollars in lost interest revenue.

SVB Financial has been embroiled in a dispute with the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Company ever since the regulator stepped in to rescue its Silicon Valley Bank unit from collapse in March. The FDIC guaranteed all deposits at Silicon Valley Bank except for those of the bank's parent, which it seized to recoup the costs of the rescue effort.

SVB Financial sued the FDIC last month, seeking a return of the seized cash. But in a new filing Tuesday, it argued that FDIC should be forced to place the money into a court-controlled escrow account while the lawsuit proceeds, to preserve SVB Financial's ability to collect interest if its lawsuit succeeds.

SVB Financial said that it has already lost out on $42 million in interest that its deposits would have generated, and it could lose $100 million annually if the FDIC continues to keep the money.

An escrow account is necessary because the FDIC is likely to argue that the U.S. government is not liable for the payment of any prejudgment interest in the dispute, a position that would cost the company $8.5 million a month even if its lawsuit succeeds and FDIC returns the money, according to court filings. The FDIC would not be harmed if it is forced to escrow the money, because it would be entitled to the full amount, including interest, if it prevails in the lawsuit.

The lost interest revenue would be more than enough to pay SVB Financial's attorneys and other costs in its bankruptcy case, the company said.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn said at a Tuesday court hearing in Manhattan that he would hear arguments on the escrow demand at a September 11 court hearing, at the same time as arguments on FDIC's motion to dismiss the SVB Financial lawsuit.

Ben Finestone, an attorney for FDIC, said that the agency does not have to pay pre-judgment interest.

SVB Financial filed for bankruptcy protection in March. It recently sold its investment banking unit and is still exploring potential sales of its venture capital and credit investment businesses.

The case is SVB Financial Group v. FDIC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. 23-01137.

For SVB Financial Group: James Bromley and Robert Sacks of Sullivan & Cromwell.

For FDIC: Ben Finestone of Quinn Emanuel.

For FDIC in its capacity as receiver for SVB: Kurt Gwynne of Reed Smith.

