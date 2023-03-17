US Markets
SVB Financial seeks bankruptcy protection

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

March 17, 2023 — 08:07 am EDT

Written by Mehnaz Yasmin for Reuters ->

March 17 (Reuters) - SVB Financial Group SIVB.O said on Friday it planned to seek bankruptcy protection among other restructuring alternatives to seek buyers for its assets, days after its former unit Silicon Valley Bank was taken over by U.S. banking regulators.

SVB Securities and SVB Capital's funds and general partner entities are not included in the Chapter 11 filing, the company said.

The plan to seek bankruptcy protection comes after the tech lender said on March 13 it was planning to explore strategic alternatives for its businesses, including the holding company, SVB Capital and SVB Securities.

California banking regulators closed the bank on Friday and appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as receiver for later disposition of its assets.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

