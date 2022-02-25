Markets
SIVB

SVB Financial Names Kay Matthews New Chairman; Roger Dunbar To Retire

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - SVB Financial Group (SIVB), on Friday said it has appointed Kay Matthews, a board member, as the Board Chairman with effect from April 21.

He succeeds Roger Dunbar, who will retire after over a decade-long service in the Group.

Matthews joined SVB's Board in 2019, after retiring from her successful 36-year career at Ernst & Young where she held several leadership roles for the global organization.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SIVB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular