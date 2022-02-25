SVB Financial Names Kay Matthews New Chairman; Roger Dunbar To Retire

(RTTNews) - SVB Financial Group (SIVB), on Friday said it has appointed Kay Matthews, a board member, as the Board Chairman with effect from April 21.

He succeeds Roger Dunbar, who will retire after over a decade-long service in the Group.

Matthews joined SVB's Board in 2019, after retiring from her successful 36-year career at Ernst & Young where she held several leadership roles for the global organization.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.