SVB Financial looks to sell itself - CNBC

March 10 (Reuters) - Startup-focused lender SVB Financial Group SIVB.O is looking to sell itself after an attempt to raise capital through a stock sale failed, CNBC reported on Friday.

The bank was looking to raise more than $2 billion from investors to plug a hole in its balance sheet.

SVB did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

