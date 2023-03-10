US Markets
SVB Financial looks to sell itself - CNBC

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 10, 2023 — 09:13 am EST

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

March 10 (Reuters) - Startup-focused lender SVB Financial Group SIVB.O is looking to sell itself after an attempt to raise capital through a stock sale failed, CNBC reported on Friday.

The bank was looking to raise more than $2 billion from investors to plug a hole in its balance sheet.

SVB did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

