SVB Financial Group's (NASDAQ:SIVB) five-year earnings growth trails the splendid shareholder returns

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 20% in the last quarter. But that scarcely detracts from the really solid long term returns generated by the company over five years. It's fair to say most would be happy with 235% the gain in that time. Generally speaking the long term returns will give you a better idea of business quality than short periods can. Ultimately business performance will determine whether the stock price continues the positive long term trend.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for SVB Financial Group investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, SVB Financial Group managed to grow its earnings per share at 33% a year. So the EPS growth rate is rather close to the annualized share price gain of 27% per year. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. Indeed, it would appear the share price is reacting to the EPS.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:SIVB Earnings Per Share Growth February 4th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on SVB Financial Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that SVB Financial Group has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 23% in the last twelve months. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 27% per year, is even more impressive. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with SVB Financial Group , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

SVB Financial Group is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

