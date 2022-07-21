SVB Financial Group Q2 Profit Drops, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - SVB Financial Group (SIVB) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $333 million, or $5.60 per share. This compares with $502 million, or $9.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

SVB Financial Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $333 Mln. vs. $502 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.60 vs. $9.09 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $7.66

