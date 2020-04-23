SVB Financial Group Profit Drops In Q1

(RTTNews) - SVB Financial Group (SIVB) announced earnings for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $132.3 million, or $2.55 per share. This compares with $288.7 million, or $5.44 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

SVB Financial Group earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $132.3 Mln. vs. $288.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.55 vs. $5.44 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.56

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.