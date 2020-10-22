SVB Financial Group Bottom Line Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - SVB Financial Group (SIVB) announced earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $441.7 million, or $8.47 per share. This compares with $267.3 million, or $5.15 per share, in last year's third quarter.

SVB Financial Group earnings at a glance:

