SVB Financial Group Bottom Line Falls In Q1, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - SVB Financial Group (SIVB) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $472 million, or $7.92 per share. This compares with $532 million, or $10.03 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

SVB Financial Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $472 Mln. vs. $532 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $7.92 vs. $10.03 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $5.66

