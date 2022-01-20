SVB Financial Group Bottom Line Declines In Q4, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - SVB Financial Group (SIVB) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $371 million, or $6.22 per share. This compares with $388 million, or $7.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

SVB Financial Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $371 Mln. vs. $388 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $6.22 vs. $7.40 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $6.51

