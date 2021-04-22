SVB Financial Group Bottom Line Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - SVB Financial Group (SIVB) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $532.2 million, or $10.03 per share. This compares with $132.3 million, or $2.55 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $6.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

SVB Financial Group earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $532.2 Mln. vs. $132.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $10.03 vs. $2.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $6.47

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.