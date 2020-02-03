Markets
SVB Financial Group Achieves #159 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Hasbro

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, SVB Financial Group (Symbol: SIVB) has taken over the #159 spot from Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of SVB Financial Group versus Hasbro, Inc. plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (SIVB plotted in blue; HAS plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of SIVB vs. HAS:

SIVB is currently trading up about 1.6%, while HAS is up about 0.8% midday Monday.

