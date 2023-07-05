News & Insights

US Markets
SIVBQ

SVB Financial gets court approval to sell investment bank

Credit: REUTERS/KORI SUZUKI

July 05, 2023 — 06:11 pm EDT

Written by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat and Dietrich Knauth for Reuters ->

July 5 (Reuters) - A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Wednesday allowed SVB Financial Group, owner of bankrupt Silicon Valley Bank, to sell its investment banking business to the division's founder.

Buyers include a group led by the unit's founder and former CEO, Jeff Leerink, and is backed by funds managed by the Baupost Group.

The deal includes an equity financing of up to $100 million from Baupost along with $30 million financing commitment from the Leerink's team, according to a court filing.

SVB Financial owned Silicon Valley Bank before it was seized by the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in March. It is attempting to sell its remaining assets in bankruptcy.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn in Manhattan last month said he would allow SVB Financial to sell the division, once the company ensured it was not releasing any liabilities related to the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank.

Glenn signed an order on Wednesday after company officials added some restrictions to the legal releases.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru and Dietrich Knauth in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SIVBQ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.